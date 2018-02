Bukpyeong (Korea, Republic Of), 21/02/2018.- (L-R) Silver medal winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the USA react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. (Noruega, Corea del Sur, Italia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV