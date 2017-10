Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (L) beats the throw to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (R) in the eight inning in the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS) game one at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 October 2017. EFE

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger looks as an error allowed him to reach first base in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS) game one at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 October 2017. EFE