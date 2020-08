A rainbow is seen from a fireboat spray as the Mayflower II is towed into her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, 10 August 2020, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Spectators take photographs as the Mayflower II is towed into her home port of Plymouth, Massachusetts, USA, 10 August 2020, returning to Plymouth memorial State Park. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER