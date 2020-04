Father Orlando Molina, Parish priest of the 'Rincon de San Lazaro Apostolic Catholic Church Lazarist' reads the bible in his closed church in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 05 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Father Orlando Molina, Parish priest of the 'Rincon de San Lazaro Apostolic Catholic Church Lazarist' reads the bible in his closed church in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 05 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA