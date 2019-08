Unos 10.000 "salseros" de todo el mundo ponen a bailar a Nueva York

Salsa dancers perform during a promotional event of the New York International Salsa Congress in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Salsa dancers perform during a promotional event of the New York International Salsa Congress in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray