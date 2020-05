Day laborers share food donations given to them from a passerby at a hiring site frequented by undocumented workers, at a park in Shirlington, Virginia, USA, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Day laborers approach the vehicle of someone giving them food donations, as they wait for jobs at a hiring site frequented by undocumented workers, at a park in Shirlington, Virginia, USA, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS