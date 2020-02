A composite file image showing T-Mobile (top) and Sprint stores in Burlington, Massachusetts, USA, 30 April 2018 (reissued 11 February 2020). Reports on 11 February 2020 state US District Court Judge Victor Marrero has rejected a antitrust lawsuit brought on by several US states and approved a merger of the two companies. EFE/EPA/CJ Gunther

A T-Mobile store in Oakland, California, USA, 20 September 2017 (reissued 11 February 2020). Reports on 11 February 2020 state US District Court Judge Victor Marrero has rejected a antitrust lawsuit brought on by several US states and approved a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint companies. EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo