Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing on 'Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response' in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2020. (Estados Unidos, Roma) EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman / POOL

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing on 'Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response' in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 22 September 2020. (Estados Unidos, Roma) EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman / POOL