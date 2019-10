US jewelry and silverware company Tiffany & Co.'s corporate logo is seen at a company's shop in Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, 22 August 2008 (reissued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/Dai Kurokawa

Shoppers walk out of a Louis Vuitton store at Tokyo's Omotesando fashion district, in Japan, 10 September 2009 (reissued 28 October 2019). Reports on 28 October 2019 state LVMH, Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, the world's leading luxury group, said it has made an non-binding unsolicited offer to purchase the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. EFE/EPA/Frank Robichon