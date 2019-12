Singer Dionne Warwick (L) Chef Jose Andres (C) and Stacey Cunningham (R), the President of the New York Stock Exchange, ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Chef Jose Andres (C) and singer Dionne Warwick (R) stand with Stacey Cunningham (L), the President of the New York Exchange, before ringing the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 05 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane