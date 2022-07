'Squid Game' cast (L-R) Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, Park Hae-soo, and Anupam Tripathi pose on the red carpet during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 27 February 2022. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN