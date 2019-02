epa07388799 Workers and media continue preparations on the red carpet during preparations for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 22 February 2019. EPA/EFE

epa07388800 Workers and media continue preparations on the red carpet during preparations for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 22 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA/EFE