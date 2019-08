A group of activist protest in front of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, USA, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera

A group of activist protest in front of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, USA, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera