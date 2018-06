Thousands of people attend a 'Families Belong Together' rally at Lafayette Park across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2018. Rallies in cities throughout the country have been organized to protest the Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policies and the detention of children and families. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA

