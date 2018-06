US Senator Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 22 June 2018. EFE/EPA

People rally outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, California, USA, 22 June 2018. US Senator Kamala Harris visited the detention center where she met with undocumented women immigrants who had been separated from their children. EFE/EPA