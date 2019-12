Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. Today the house is voting on two articles of impeachment charging US President Donald J. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew