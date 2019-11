Washington (United States), 19/11/2019.- Special Advisor for Europe and Russia in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams (L) and Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (R) are sworn in before they testify during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Abierto, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER