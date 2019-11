US President Donald J. Trump (L) is presented a team jersey by Washington Nationals pitcher Ryan Zimmerman (R), during an event welcoming the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures beside Nationals manager Dave Martinez (2-R) and Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo (R) during an event welcoming the 2019 World Series Champions, The Washington Nationals, at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds