Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) during the eleventh Democratic presidential debate at CNN Studios in Washington, DC, USA, 15 March, 2020. EFE/Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he debates Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the eleventh Democratic presidential debate at CNN Studios in Washington, DC, USA, 15 March, 2020. EFE/Gabriella Demczuk for CNN