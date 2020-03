The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the Brazilian community in Florida, at Miami Dade College Medicine Campus in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 March 2020. (Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (R) speaks to the Brazilian community in Florida, at Miami Dade College Medicine Campus in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 March 2020. A sign language interpreter is seen next to Bolsonaro. (Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera