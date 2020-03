Sanders congrega a 25.000 jóvenes en Los Ángeles

US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders arrives on stage during a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA, 01 March 2020. Democratic Super Tuesday Elections will take place on 03 March. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent

US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA, 01 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent