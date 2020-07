Rep. Jim Clyburn performs the benediction for the late the Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael A. McCoy / POOL

The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, is placed by a US military honor guard at the center of the US Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, DC, USA, 27 July 2020.EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL