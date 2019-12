House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (R) speaks beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) during the unveiling of two articles of impeachment, charging US President Donald J.Trump with abuse of power) EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (2-R) speaks beside House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Back) and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (R) during the unveiling of two articles of impeachment, charging US President Donald J.Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 10 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds