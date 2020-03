Colombia´s President Ivan Duque Marquez talks with the press following a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 March 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Marquez (L) talks with the press following a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 March 2020. At right is Colombia's Ambassador to the United Nations Guillermo Fernández de Soto. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Justin Lane