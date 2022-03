Washington (Usa), 10/03/2022.- Colombian President Ivan Duque responds to a question from the news media during a press conference at the Colombia Ambassador Residency in Washington, DC, USA, 10 March 2022. President Duque met with the US President earlier in the day at the White House to discuss Colombia's concerns about negotiations between the US and Venezuela among other bilateral issues between the two countries. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW