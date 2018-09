Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas listens as Democratic challenger and US Representative from Texas Beto O'Rourke (R) speaks during the first of three debates before the US Midterm elections on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, USA, 21 September 2018. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas (L) and Democratic challenger and US Representative from Texas Beto O'Rourke (R) pose together at the conclusion of their first of three debates before the US Midterm elections on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, USA, 21 September 2018. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA