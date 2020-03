Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during his Super Tuesday event at the Baldwin Hills Recreational Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Etienne Laurent

Former US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden greet patrons at the ButterCup Diner during a meet and greet at Jack London Square in Oakland, California, USA, 03 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO