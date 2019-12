People for gun control laws rally outside the Supreme Court while the court hears oral arguments for the case New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, New York; in Washington, DC, USA, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

People for and against gun control laws hold signs beside one another outside the Supreme Court while the court hears oral arguments for the case New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, New York; in Washington, DC, USA, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds