Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau takes part in a federal political leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Adrian Wyld / Pool

Canadian federal political party leaders, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L), Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (C) and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (R) take part in a political leaders debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Adrian Wyld / Pool