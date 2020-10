US Senator Cory Booker (R) looks over at photos of Americans who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare that were put on display on the dais by Democratic members during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 12 October 2020. EFE/EPA/LEAH MILLIS / POOL