Impeachment managers walk to the Senate chamber before being sworn-in, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald J. Trump listens between speaking before signing the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Alex Wroblewski / POOL