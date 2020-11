Los vecinos de Biden celebran en la calle y esperan su discurso de victoria

People celebrate after Joe Biden was named the President-elect outside the site of Biden'Äôs upcoming victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

People celebrate after Joe Biden was named the President-elect outside the site of Biden'Äôs upcoming victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO