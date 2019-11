A handout photo made available by the Turkish Presidential Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a ceremony marking the 81th death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey. EFE/EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES