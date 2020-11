Nueva York celebra en las calles la victoria de Joe Biden

People celebrate after major news organizations called the US 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/PORTER BINKS

