People place flowers, candles and messages to honor the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Two women embrace as people gathered outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS