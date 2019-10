Bernie Sanders Democratic candidate for United States President (R) and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, greet supporters at his campaign rally in Queensbridge Park in New York, New York, USA, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Democratic candidate for United States President, Senator Bernie Sanders, addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally in Queensbridge Park in New York, New York, USA, 19 October 2019. This is Sanders first major campaign rally since his heart attack in the first week of October 2019. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley