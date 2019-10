US President Donald J. Trump announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey during a statement in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

US President Donald J. Trump (R), with Vice President Mike Pence (L), announces the lifting of sanctions on Turkey during a statement in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew