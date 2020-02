Trump celebra el fin de su juicio político con un discurso crudo y vengativo

US President Donald J. Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald J. Trump (R) embraces his daughter Ivanka Trump (L) as he speaks in the East Room of the White House a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser