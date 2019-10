Schiff: "Nos preocupan los esfuerzos de Pompeo por interferir en testimonios del juicio a Trump"

US President Donald J. Trump talks to the media during a meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2019. (Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi (L) walks with Democratic Representative from California and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (R) at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser