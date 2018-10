US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the Future Farmers of America convention at the Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 27 October 2018. Trump also talked about the shooting Pittsburgh earlier in the morning. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA

The exterior of the Tree of Life synagogue after a mass shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 27 October 2018. Media reports indicate as many as 10 people have been killed and the gunman was captured after wounding three responsing police officers. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA