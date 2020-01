Trump cree que los palestinos acabarán negociando

US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures while greeting Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) upon his arrival at the South Portico of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 January 2020. President Donald J. Trump is expected to unveil a Middle East peace plan during the visit of Prime Minister Netanyahu, 28 January. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures while greeting Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) upon his arrival at the South Portico of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 January 2020. President Donald J. Trump is expected to unveil a Middle East peace plan during the visit of Prime Minister Netanyahu, 28 January. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds / POOL