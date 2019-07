US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan (L) shake hands during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan (L) deliver remarks to members of the news media, behind a model of a future Air Force One, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds / POOL