The massive flooding caused in the east Texas and Houston areas by Hurricane Harvey, now weakend to a tropical storm, is seen in this photo taken Aug. 27, 2017, in the North Houston District; Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years. EFE/Michael Wyke

The path of destruction and flooding left in the east Texas and Houston areas by Hurricane Harvey, now weakend to a tropical storm, is seen in this photo taken Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas; Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years. EFE/Darren Abate

The path of destruction left in the east Texas and Houston areas by Hurricane Harvey, now weakend to a tropical storm, is seen in this photo taken Aug. 27, 2017, near Fulton, Texas; Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years. EFE/Darren Abate

Hurricane Harvey, now weakened to a tropical storm, left at least five people dead and dozens injured as it swept through Houston, Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday.

Authorities fear that the torrential rains will cause major floods from the rivers that flow through Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States with a population of 2 million.