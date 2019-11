Officials with the National Turkey Federation introduce the National Thanksgiving Turkeys 'Bread' (L) and 'Butter' (R) at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser

National Thanksgiving Turkeys 'Bread' (L) and 'Butter' (R) relax in their suite at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser