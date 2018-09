People walk on a beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA, 15 September 2018. Hundreds of South Carolina's residents have decided to stay in their homes, ignoring the mandatory evacuation order. Tropical storm Florence has been downgraded from a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, on 14 September though is still expected to bring a storm surge with heavy flooding to the Carolinas. (Estados Unidos, Florencia) EFE/EPA