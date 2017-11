Elevan a 305 los muertos en la masacre contra una mezquita en Sinaí egipcio

People stand inside the Al-Rawda mosque a day after the mosque was attacked in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 25 November 2017. EFE

An exterior view of the Al-Rawda mosque a day after the mosque was attacked in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 25 November 2017. EFE