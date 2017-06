EEUU garantiza en el G7 la lucha contra cambio climático, pero fuera del Acuerdo de París

Gian Luca Galletti (R), Italian minister of Environment, greets Scott Pruitt (L), administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency of United States (EPA), prior to the family picture during the first day of the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Bologna, Italy, 11 June 2017. EFE

Ministers and UE members pose for a family picture during the first of two days of the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Bologna, Italy, 11 June 2017. EFE