US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (C) arrive on the Senate side of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 22 December 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The White House on the first morning of a partial government shutdown in Washington, DC, USA, 22 December 2018. Earlier in the week, President Trump rejected a Senate-passed continuing resolution to fund the federal government because it did not include money for his border wall. EFE/EPA