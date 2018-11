Firefighters work a hotspot caused by the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, USA, 10 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed 150 homes, caused nine fatalities and scorched over 100,000 acres. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA

A handout satellite photo taken by DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 satellite shows a rotated Shortwave Infrared image of the deadly Camp Fire near Paradise, California, USA, 09 November 2018 (issued 10 November 2018). The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6700 structures and killed at least 9 people. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES