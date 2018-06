North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, 10 June 2018. US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel for an historic summit on 12 June 2018. (Singapur, Singapur, Estados Unidos) EFE

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-L) is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (3-R) upon his arrival at Changi Airport in Singapore, 10 June 2018. EFE